Member Berry is a hybrid strain of Skunk Berry x Mandarin Sunset lineage. Your nose will member the sweet aromas of ripe strawberries, berries, and sweet citrus. What to do now, you member? You can indulge in this sweet strain any time of day, member.



Elevate your cannabis experience with our terp sauce. We combined THC with our strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes to bring you one of the most potent and flavorful concentrates in Maryland. Our terp sauce can be consumed as a bowl topper, dabbed, or combined with our signature Georgies pre-rolls.



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

read more