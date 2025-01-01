About this product
Member Berry Terp Sauce
Grow West Cannabis CompanyTerpenes
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.
