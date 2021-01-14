About this product
Memory Loss is an indica leaning hybrid with an earthy, mint aroma. It is an Amnesia Haze x Face Off OG cross. Common terpenes: terpinolene, beta-myrcene, ocimene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.