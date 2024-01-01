About this product
Orange Runtz Premium
Orange Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between African Orange and Runtz. Orange Runtz is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Runtz effects include focused, energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with bipolar disorder, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Equilibrium Genetics, Orange Runtz features many sour and sweet flavors like orange, citrus, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Orange Runtz typically ranges from $10–$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- MD, US: DA-23-00034
- MD, US: GA-23-00005