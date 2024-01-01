About this product
Purple Koala is an indica-dominant hybrid with The Menthol x X18 Pure Pakistani lineage. The Menthol strain packs a spicy, minty aroma with hints of cheese and citrus, and X18 Pure Pakistani is an indica landrace strain. Koalas are known for their chill nature and being a symbol of relaxation, much like this indica-dominant strain. We suggest using Purple Koala during the evening.
Elevate your experience with our expertly crafted pre-rolls! Our Georgies pre-rolls are packed with strain-specific whole buds, never shake and trim, to preserve moisture. New cylinder shape with radial compaction for a more even burn. Pulls smooth like fresh mountain air. Every container holds five half-gram pre-rolls.
Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.
Purple Koala Georgies | 5 Pack
About this product
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.
In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.
We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.
Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.
At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.
License(s)
- MD, US: DA-23-00034
- MD, US: GA-23-00005
