Strawberry Fields is a sativa with a floral, citrus aroma. It is a Tangie x Strawberry Banana cross. Common terpenes: terpinolene, beta-myrcene, limonene, beta-pinene, trans-nerolidol
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.