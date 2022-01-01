About this product
Tainted Love is a high CBD strain with a musky, earthy aroma. It is a cross of The Crème and Cherry Kandahar. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-eudesmol, linalool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.