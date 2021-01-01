About this product

GrowFloor® 75 Mil Greenhouse Floor Covering with high gloss top coat. Durable, 100% solid, premium polyvinyl. Sterile, air-tight, anti-microbial and reusable. Increases lighting efficiency, easy to install and clean.



Protect plants and greenhouses. Cultivate clean plants. Raise the yield of your products for years to come. Grow more; grow better with GrowFloor multi-purpose greenhouse flooring!



Indoor gardeners large and small pick premium GrowFloor growroom flooring for its durability, protection and growing performance. GrowFloor is anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, and mold-, moisture- and UV-resistant unlike traditional greenhouse flooring, Mylar films, epoxy coatings or paint. GrowFloor helps create a sterile, air-tight, lab-like environment while keeping out harmful contaminants like bugs, microbes, bacteria, water, mold and mildew. Made in the USA of thick, solid, 100% polyvinyl, GrowFloor is specifically engineered to reduce glare and hot spots and reflect light throughout your growing space and with any lighting setup – lighting efficiency is actually increased 400% over traditional methods. GrowFloor is easy on the green, too; it’s eco-friendly, repositionable and reusable, and requires little maintenance. Installation is simple and GrowFloor cleans easily with a spray hose or with household/vinyl-safe cleaners. It won’t deteriorate under heavy use and is padded for insulation and comfort, making it the ideal solution for:



> Industrial greenhouses

> Plant factories

> Individual gardeners and residential greenhouses

> Traditional indoor farmers

> Organic growers

> Those utilizing hydroponic, aquaponic, or aeroponic methods



G-Floor® is constructed of 0.075” (1.9 mm) white, ceramic texture with a high-gloss top coat and comes in roll-out for creating a wall-to-wall covering or mat for smaller areas and individual uses. Harvest the full benefits of GrowFloor by teaming it with comparable greenhouse wall covering, GrowWall, for the ultimate grow room experience!