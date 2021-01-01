BALANCE Tres Star Cartridge 0.5g
Tres Star (BALANCE) Cartridge
Genetics: Stardawg x Tres Daughter
This BALANCE Cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~352.45 mg THC, ~6.22 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:56.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
