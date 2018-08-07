About this product

Ghost Rider O.G. (Body) Distillate Syringe



Syringe Genetics: Ghost Train Haze x Sour Pez



This BODY distillate syringe contains a 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~735.0 mg THC, ~10.10 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:67.



