BODY Ghost Rider OG Distillate 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Ghost Rider O.G. (Body) Distillate Syringe
Syringe Genetics: Ghost Train Haze x Sour Pez
This BODY distillate syringe contains a 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~735.0 mg THC, ~10.10 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:67.
Ghost Rider OG effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
