BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram



Genetics: 99 Problems x Silicon Valley O.G.



This BALANCE cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~347 mg THC, ~6 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:57.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.