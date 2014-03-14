About this product
Tres Star (BALANCE) Distillate
Genetics: Stardawg x Tres Daughter
This BALANCE Syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~352.45 mg THC, ~6.22 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:56.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
About this strain
The rare indica-dominant hybrid Tres Dawg by Top Dawg Seeds comes from Afghani #1 and a backcrossed Chemdog. Tres Dawg gave rise to other prized hybrids like Stardawg, Dawg's Waltz, and Appalachia.
Tres Dawg effects
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.