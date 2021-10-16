About this product
White 99 (Balance) Flower
Genetics: The White x Cindy 99
This BALANCE flower consists of 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This flower contains ~20.28% THC and ~.08% CBD.
We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.
About this strain
White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.
White 99 effects
Reported by real people like you
161 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.