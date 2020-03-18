BODY Bubba Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Bubba Kush (Body) Cartridge
Genetics: Hindu Kush x O.G. Kush
This BODY Cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~392.44 mg THC, ~7.56 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:184.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Genetics: Hindu Kush x O.G. Kush
This BODY Cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~392.44 mg THC, ~7.56 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:184.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,466 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!