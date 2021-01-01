BODY Dr. Rogue OG Distillate 0.5g
Product rating:
About this product
Dr. Rogue (BODY) Distillate
Genetics: Docs OG x Rogue OG
This BODY distillate contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~413.42 THC, ~1.09 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:379.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Genetics: Docs OG x Rogue OG
This BODY distillate contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~413.42 THC, ~1.09 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:379.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!