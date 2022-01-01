About this product
Wookie Girl (Body) Pre-roll
Genetics: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (GSC) x The White
This BODY pre-roll contains ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. The flower is made up of ~16% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.