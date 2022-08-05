Blueberry jam. Blueberry pie. Blueberries straight off the bush. Nothing screams summer like fresh-picked berries! Indulge in this tart-meets-sweet Frutful, bursting with fruit-derived terpenes before melting into an indica-induced euphoric state. Calming and relaxing, it's the perfect wind-down to a long day—delivering a restful night's sleep free of aches, anxiety, and inflammation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.