Afghani Rubi (CBD+) Syringe



Genetics: Rubicon x Pure Afghan



This CBD+ Syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this distillate syringe are made up of ~78.64 mg THC, ~759.80 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 10:1.



