CBD+ Afghan Rubi Distillate 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Afghani Rubi (CBD+) Syringe
Genetics: Rubicon x Pure Afghan
This CBD+ Syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this distillate syringe are made up of ~78.64 mg THC, ~759.80 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 10:1.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Genetics: Rubicon x Pure Afghan
This CBD+ Syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this distillate syringe are made up of ~78.64 mg THC, ~759.80 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 10:1.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Afghani CBD effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
38% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!