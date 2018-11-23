Birds of Paradise (MIND) Disposable Vape Pen



Genetics: Kali Snapple x Blue Heron



This MIND vape pen contains ¼ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate, made up of ~202.38 mg THC, ~60 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 25. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:335.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing