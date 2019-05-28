About this product
Citral Glue (Mind) Cartridge
Genetics: Citral Skunk x Original Glue
This MIND Syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~393.40 mg THC, ~5.51 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:71.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss.
Citral Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.