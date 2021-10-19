Sour Tangie (MIND) Cartridge



Genetics: East Coast Sour Diesel x Tangie



This MIND distillate syringe contains ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this distillate are made up of ~380 mg of THC and ~2 mg of CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:185.



