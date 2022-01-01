About this product
GrowHealthy Relief Balm
This BALANCE creme contains Coconut Oil, BeesWax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Avocado Oil, Vitamin E, Rosemary Leaf Extract, Soy Lecithin, Yuzu and Lemon Oil, CO2 Extracted Cannabis Oil. All our topicals are free of heavy metals, contaminants, harmful solvents, preservatives, phthalates, parabens, cutting agents or additives.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.