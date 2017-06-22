Platinum Purple Kush, also known as "Platinum Purple" and "Purple Platinum," is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross of Purple Kush. Platinum Purple Kush is known for providing relaxing and euphoric effects that allow you to retain focus. This strain features a strong, grape aroma that is musky and unique. Consumers love Platinum Purple Kush because the euphoria starts off feeling like a sativa, but ends on a sedating indica note. This strain is ideal for evening use. Medical marijuana patients choose Platinum Purple Kush to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia and chronic pain.