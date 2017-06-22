About this strain
Platinum Purple Kush, also known as "Platinum Purple" and "Purple Platinum," is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross of Purple Kush. Platinum Purple Kush is known for providing relaxing and euphoric effects that allow you to retain focus. This strain features a strong, grape aroma that is musky and unique. Consumers love Platinum Purple Kush because the euphoria starts off feeling like a sativa, but ends on a sedating indica note. This strain is ideal for evening use. Medical marijuana patients choose Platinum Purple Kush to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia and chronic pain.
Platinum Purple Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with