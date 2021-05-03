Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Birthday Cake Terped CBD Isolate

by Guilty Pleasures by Millie
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Birthday Cake is a strain specific terped cbd isolate, with an earthy, sweet taste.

About this strain

Picture of Birthday Cake
Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

Birthday Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
329 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Guilty Pleasures by Millie
Guilty Pleasures by Millie
Shop products
Guilty Pleasures By Millie’s purpose is to provide quality products to multiple industries including cannabis, CBD Health and Wellness, and soon Gourmet and Medicinal Mushrooms. We aspire to be a representation of grass root companies on the forefront of change.