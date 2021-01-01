About this product
Our cbd all-over highlighting jelly is exactly what it sounds like: a highlighting jelly that can be used all over your body! From face to cheekbones, to lips and nose, use this highlighting jelly for anything you can imagine. This jelly moisturizes the skin and locks in moisture to create healthier, stronger skin. the addition of cbd will provide antioxidants and soothe the skin. We currently offer 4 shades: Bronzed Gold, Frosted Ice, Bellini and Gilded Raspberry.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Guilty Pleasures by Millie
Guilty Pleasures By Millie’s purpose is to provide quality products to multiple industries including cannabis, CBD Health and Wellness, and soon Gourmet and Medicinal Mushrooms. We aspire to be a representation of grass root companies on the forefront of change.