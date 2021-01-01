About this product

Our cbd all-over highlighting jelly is exactly what it sounds like: a highlighting jelly that can be used all over your body! From face to cheekbones, to lips and nose, use this highlighting jelly for anything you can imagine. This jelly moisturizes the skin and locks in moisture to create healthier, stronger skin. the addition of cbd will provide antioxidants and soothe the skin. We currently offer 4 shades: Bronzed Gold, Frosted Ice, Bellini and Gilded Raspberry.

