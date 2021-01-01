About this product
Low ph facial cleanser (ph 5.4) for effective cleansing made with gentle surfactants. The low ph protects the skin by slowing down bacteria and prevents inflammation by maintaining the skin’s natural ph. Rose flower distillate provides gentle toning effects as shown in several experimental studies. CBD soothes the skin, with its proven anti-inflammatory effects. This super cleanser is clear in color.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!