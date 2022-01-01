About this product
A hot twist on our classic Sugar Gems, these are excellent for the experienced consumer who is looking for something different. Our product delivers a spicy and sweet Guilty Pleasure.
About this brand
Guilty Pleasures by Millie
Guilty Pleasures By Millie’s purpose is to provide quality products to multiple industries including cannabis, CBD Health and Wellness, and soon Gourmet and Medicinal Mushrooms. We aspire to be a representation of grass root companies on the forefront of change.