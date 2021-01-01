About this product
Enjoy the smooth and fragant flavor of our artisanal boutique Hobart’s Haze CBD flower.
Bred exclusively for your enjoyment, Hobart’s Haze is a cannabinoid-rich gourmet strain hemp farmed exclusively in Oregon under the State Hemp Program. Every batch is hand cut, naturally cured and trimmed with care. Each gram of Hobart’s Haze contains 150mg of CBD.
Our sativa dominant hemp is Non-GMO, thoroughly lab-tested and non-psychoactive.
All Hakuna products are built around the circle of life with sustainability in mind. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the world wildlife fund.
About this brand
Hakuna Supply CBD
Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand
focused on creating high quality products using
sustainable materials.
Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our
problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a
memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna
Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium
cannabis storage solutions, accessories,
CBD consumables and beverages.
The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be
found at large scale festivals and events throughout
the country.
Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B
business models for those looking to purchase
customized items and bundles.
