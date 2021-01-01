About this product

Enjoy the smooth and fragant flavor of our artisanal boutique Hobart’s Haze CBD flower.



Bred exclusively for your enjoyment, Hobart’s Haze is a cannabinoid-rich gourmet strain hemp farmed exclusively in Oregon under the State Hemp Program. Every batch is hand cut, naturally cured and trimmed with care. Each gram of Hobart’s Haze contains 150mg of CBD.



Our sativa dominant hemp is Non-GMO, thoroughly lab-tested and non-psychoactive.



All Hakuna products are built around the circle of life with sustainability in mind. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the world wildlife fund.