Flavor: Sweet, Blackberry, Chocolate Aroma: Earthy and Musky Feeling: Sweet and sedative Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene
A brand-new offering from Halara, our Cloud 9 CBN cartridge is an expertly crafted blend of CBN, CBD, and THC designed to bring you the rest you deserve.
CBN is known for its therapeutic benefits for sleep and relaxation. When combined with our complimentary terpene blend, the combination of CBN, THC and CBD provides full-body bliss that will have you drifting off with ease.
Quick onset and delivery to bring you bliss and relaxation when you need it. Showcased in our signature ceramic hardware to ensure the best flavor and best hit, every time.
Perfect for winding down from the day, better rest is on the horizon with Cloud 9.
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.