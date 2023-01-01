Cloud 9 CBN 2:1:2 - Lava Berries, indica

37% THC | 22% CBN | 37% CBD



Lava Cake x Boysenberry



Flavor: Sweet, Blackberry, Chocolate

Aroma: Earthy and Musky

Feeling: Sweet and sedative

Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene



A brand-new offering from Halara, our Cloud 9 CBN cartridge is an expertly crafted blend of CBN, CBD, and THC designed to bring you the rest you deserve.



CBN is known for its therapeutic benefits for sleep and relaxation. When combined with our complimentary terpene blend, the combination of CBN, THC and CBD provides full-body bliss that will have you drifting off with ease.



Quick onset and delivery to bring you bliss and relaxation when you need it. Showcased in our signature ceramic hardware to ensure the best flavor and best hit, every time.



Perfect for winding down from the day, better rest is on the horizon with Cloud 9.

