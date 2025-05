Jack, Sativa

7.1% Terps

77% THC | 3.9% CBG | Less than 2% CBD



Grown by Bigfoot Cannabis Co.



Flavor: A vibrant blast of pine, citrus, and spice, Jack is a legendary strain known for its clean, zesty flavor and a high THC content. Every puff of Jack Live Diamond Sauce (grown by Bigfoot Cannabis Co) awakenes your senses and clears your mind with waves of euphoria and creative energy, developing into a tremendous body buzz that lasts all day.

Aroma: Pine, Zest, Wood

Feeling: Stimulating and Uplifting

Top Terpenes: Terpenoline, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-humulene



Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin



Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.



These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!



Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.



Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!



Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V



read more