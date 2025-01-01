Horchata Gelato, Indica

78+% THC | <1% CBD | 3.7% CBG



Indulge in creamy clouds and sweet spice.

Step into dessert heaven with Horchata Gelato, a decadent indica strain that delivers a flavorful escape in every puff. This premium vape offers a smooth, balanced high paired with an indulgent taste that blends the familiar comfort of cinnamon-laced horchata with the creamy richness of classic gelato.

The inhale starts with a silky swirl of sweet cream and cool vanilla hits first, followed by warm notes of cinnamon roll and a whisper of nutmeg—just like your favorite chilled horchata on a summer day.

The finish is pure gelato bliss—lightly earthy, nutty, and sugar-dusted—with hints of caramel and a velvety smoothness that lingers.

Expect a perfectly layered flavor experience: sweet, spicy, creamy, and oh-so-satisfying. Ideal for relaxed evenings, creative afternoons, or anytime you want to treat yourself.



Flavor: Creamy, Cinnamon, Sweet

Aroma: Deep Fried Churros

Feeling: Relaxed and Chill

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene



Recommended Voltage: 2.5V



