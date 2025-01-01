Indulge in creamy clouds and sweet spice. Step into dessert heaven with Horchata Gelato, a decadent indica strain that delivers a flavorful escape in every puff. This premium vape offers a smooth, balanced high paired with an indulgent taste that blends the familiar comfort of cinnamon-laced horchata with the creamy richness of classic gelato. The inhale starts with a silky swirl of sweet cream and cool vanilla hits first, followed by warm notes of cinnamon roll and a whisper of nutmeg—just like your favorite chilled horchata on a summer day. The finish is pure gelato bliss—lightly earthy, nutty, and sugar-dusted—with hints of caramel and a velvety smoothness that lingers. Expect a perfectly layered flavor experience: sweet, spicy, creamy, and oh-so-satisfying. Ideal for relaxed evenings, creative afternoons, or anytime you want to treat yourself.
Flavor: Creamy, Cinnamon, Sweet Aroma: Deep Fried Churros Feeling: Relaxed and Chill Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Recommended Voltage: 2.5V
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.