Our High CBD products are formulated with no diluents to stabilize CBD. Like our High THC product line, these cartridges are pure and consistent, with mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.



Clearest and highest potency CBD cartridge on the market, we push the limits of purity for a great, yet subtle high. Our High CBD line focuses on common ratios to engineer the perfect high for each person. We offer our CBD products in 3 common ratios: 1:1, 3:1, 4:1



Gentle, dosed, subtle, clean



﻿Zkooby Znakz - Indica



Berry, sweet, tangy



One of our top sellers.



Modeled after an indoor Guava Berry crossed with Mendocino Zkittlez, Nick (one of our founders) worked for nearly 4 months with 5 dispensaries to perfect the blend. The sweet and tangy tastes you crave from your favorite blue raspberry treats. Perfect for a fun, sunny day when the mood is light and bright .. or your perfect recipe to get there.