Lava Berries High CBD 4:1, indica
72% CBD | 18% THC
Lava Cake x Boysenberry
Flavor: Sweet, Blackberry, Chocolate
Aroma: Earthy and Musky
Feeling: Sweet and sedative
Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene
Our High CBD products are formulated with no diluents to stabilize CBD. Halara High CBD cartridges are pure and consistent, with mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.
Our High CBD line focuses on common ratios to engineer the perfect high for each person. We offer our CBD products in common ratios: 1:1, 2:1, 3:1, 4:1.
We push the limits of purity for a great, yet subtle high, each time you enjoy a Halara High CBD cartridge. These High CBD cartridges are great for daytime sipping or nighttime recovery.
Gentle, dosed, subtle, clean
Recommended Voltage: 2-3.5V
Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy. The art of halara is one the most revered aspects of Greek life. Halara is nothing short of a lifestyle, meaning 'relaxed' and 'laid-back'. To us, Halara is the perfect manifesto for the cannabis
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.
CDPH-10004369
C11-0001298-LIC