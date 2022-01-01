APRICOT OCTANE



Stone Fruit, Gassy, Tart



Modeled after Apricot Helix and Jet Fuel, the combination leads to an unexpectedly sweet yet gassy taste.



Sweet and tart notes of apricot hit followed by a punch of gassy, diesel, and a smooth finish of caramel. Flavors inspired by our favorite desserts from fresh seasonal fruits enjoyed on warm, summer nights. Time to take it easy :)



There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight the alternate cannabinoids present in the full cannabinoid spectrum. THCV, CBG, CBC feature prominently in our product lines and enhance your experience.



Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time. Our High THC products test at 90% THC and above, every time.



Potent, pure, smooth, consistent



Distillate done right.



This product is highly refined and accurately formulated for consistency and quality. Very High THC for a strong hit, and mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.

