There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight the alternate cannabinoids present in the full cannabinoid spectrum. THCV, CBG, CBC feature prominently in our product lines and enhance your experience.



Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time. Our High THC products test at 90% THC and above, every time.



Potent, pure, smooth, consistent



Distillate done right.



This product is highly refined and accurately formulated for consistency and quality. Very High THC for a strong hit, and mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.



Focus on the full cannabinoid spectrum w/ alternate cannabinoids - not just THC. We go low on the terpenes for that smooth hit and highlight interesting blends vs. other companies that focus on one (1) strain.



Cali Creme - Indica

○ Sweet, shortbread, earthy



○ Smooth, sweet taste that sits easy on the tongue, while packing a High THC punch.



○ Modeled after a combination of Wedding Cake, Girl Scout Cookies and London Pound Cake. Your favorite cakey/desserty strains shine with earthy, gassy undertones



○ Keeping it sweet & stoney, like dipping a shortbread cookie in a mud puddle - in a good way :)