Durban Tangie, sativa

90+% THC | 2% CBD | 4.2% CBG



Inspired by Durban Poison x Sour Tangie

Meet Durban Tangie, a zesty sativa-dominant strain that’s bursting with juicy citrus flavor and uplifting energy. This standout vape combines the classic punch of Durban Poison with the sweet, sun-ripened essence of Tangie—delivering a rush of flavor that’s as invigorating as it is delicious.

The inhale begins with a wave of fresh-squeezed mandarin and juicy tangerine flooding your senses, followed by vibrant citrus oils tingling on the tongue.

The finish is smooth and tangy, with a lingering sweet orange peel and a splash of tropical brightness—clean, crisp, and endlessly refreshing.



Flavor: Citrus, Tangerine, Juicy

Aroma: Fresh mandarins

Feeling: Energizing and creative

Top Terpenes: alpha-Pinene, Terpinolene, delta-Limonene

