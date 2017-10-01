High THC - Emerald Mango 0.5G Cartridge

by Halara
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Emerald Mango, sativa
90+% THC | <1% CBD | CBG

Inspired by Green Crack

Flavor: Fresh mango and subtle musky fronts with a tropical floral and earthy finish.
Aroma: Tropical fruits and grass
Feeling: Energized and Happy
Top Terpenes: Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, delta-Limonene

Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.

About this strain

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Halara
Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004369
  • CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
