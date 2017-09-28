High THC - Exotic Express 0.5G Cartridge

by Halara
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Exotic Express, sativa
90+% THC | <1% CBD | CBG

Inspired by Pineapple Express

Flavor: Sweet tropical pineapple, refreshing coconut and subtle creamy and cinnamon undertones.
Aroma: Grilled pineapple and island spice
Feeling: Euphoric and Refreshed
Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene

Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

About this brand

Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004369
  • CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
