About this product
Product Name: Guava Gelato
Strain Type: Sativa
Lineage/Crosses: Modeled after Guava and Gelato strains.
THC % = 90+%
CBD % = <1%
Alternate Cannabinoid = 1.4% CBG
Total Cannabinoids % = 95%
Flavor: This strain bursts open with ripe guava and pink guava candy sweetness, delivering a bright, tropical front that’s juicy, vibrant, and instantly mouth-watering. The citrus undertones sparkle lightly, adding a refreshing lift to the fruit-forward entry.
As the flavor develops, creamy, lush Gelato undertones emerge, rounding out the tropical brightness with smooth depth. The finish is velvety and balanced, leaving behind a gentle creaminess layered with subtle citrus and lingering pink guava tartness for a refreshing yet indulgent close.
Aroma: Fruity and tropical
Feeling: Happy and Sociable
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
About this brand
Halara
Halara is a Greek word meaning “take it easy”—and that’s exactly what we’re all about. Based in Santa Rosa, CA, we’re an owner-operated team passionate about crafting clean, reliable, and flavorful cannabis products that make it easier to unwind, recharge, and enjoy the moment.
Our vape cartridges are carefully made with quality ingredients and thoughtful formulations, so every pull delivers smooth flavor and a consistent experience. Whether you’re looking to kick back after a long day, spark creativity, or share good times with friends, Halara helps you take it easy.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
- CA, US: DCC-10004369
