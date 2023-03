Honeydew Glue, sativa

90+% THC | CBD | CBG



Cannalope Haze x Gorilla Glue



Flavor: Tropical melon, haze, and subtle floral fronts with pungent and earthy undertones

Aroma: Tropical and floral

Feeling: Relaxed and Creative

Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Humulene

There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight alternate cannabinoids in our products to provide you with a richer high.

This product is accurately formulated for consistency and quality. The high potency you want for that big hit, with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor.

Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time.

Our High THC products test at 90% THC and above, every time.

Paired with mindfully engineered hardware for the best oil preservation and flavor enhancement.

Distillate done right.

Show more