Juicy Jack, sativa
90+% THC | <1% THC | CBG
Inspired by Jack Herer
Pine, Citrus, Earthy
Flavor: Herbaceous Pine, Zesty Orange
Aroma: Pine and Citrus
Feeling: Creative and Uplifting
Top Terpenes: alpha-Pinene, Terpinolene, delta-Limonene
There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight alternate cannabinoids in our products to provide you with a richer high.
This product is accurately formulated for consistency and quality. The high potency you want for that big hit, with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor.
Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time.
Our High THC products test at 90% THC and above, every time.
Paired with mindfully engineered hardware for the best oil preservation and flavor enhancement.
Distillate done right.
Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy. The art of halara is one the most revered aspects of Greek life. Halara is nothing short of a lifestyle, meaning 'relaxed' and 'laid-back'. To us, Halara is the perfect manifesto for the cannabis
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.
