Flavor: This delightful and dreamy flavor starts with a mouthwatering burst of sweet lychees, goji-berries with a herbaceous jasmine tea undertone and finishes with a delicate creamy tropical and rose profile. Aroma: Fruity, Creamy, Floral Feeling: Uplifted and Relaxed Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol
10% of Profits Donated to LYRIC, Center for LGBTQQ Youth, located in San Francisco, CA
Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.