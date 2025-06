Maui Wowie, sativa

90+% THC | <1% CBD | 4.2% CBG

Inspired by Durban Poison x Sour Tangie

Transport yourself to a sun-soaked beach with Maui Wowie, a legendary sativa known for its bright, tropical flavor. This premium vape delivers a wave of fruity, floral bliss that captures the spirit of the islands in every draw. It greets your senses with a burst of juicy pineapple and ripe mango, layered with Hawaiian hibiscus florals and subtle sweet citrus.

The finish has more smooth notes of tropical fruits and wildflowers, leaving a light, breezy sweetness on your tongue—like a tropical cocktail at golden hour.



Flavor: Tropical, Floral, Punchy

Aroma: Floral and tropical fruits

Feeling: Uplifting and Euphoric

Top Terpenes: B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, A-Pinene

Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.

Recommended Voltage: 2.5-4V

read more