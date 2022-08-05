About this product
93% THC | <1% THC | 2% CBG
Cannalope Kush x Magic Melon
Flavor: Melon, Skunk, Sweet with Earthy Honey and Gassy undertones
Aroma: Tropical and Musky
Feeling: Uplifting and Euphoric
Mutt Melon is our proprietary blend, modeled after Cannalope Kush x Magic Melon. Combining these strains creates a delightfully sweet melon flavor, accented by earthy, honey sweetness and gassy undertones. The aroma is tropical and musky, with a classic melon profile that consumers love!
Halara has committed to donating a portion of the profits from this cartridge to the Animal Humane Society. With each cartridge sold, we are able to provide a meal to an animal in shelter at the Humane Society!
There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight alternate cannabinoids in our products to provide you with a richer high.
This product is accurately formulated for consistency and quality. The high potency you want for that big hit, with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor.
Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time.
Paired with mindfully engineered hardware for the best oil preservation and flavor enhancement.
Distillate done right.
Recommended Voltage: 2.5-4V
We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.