Mutt Melon, Sativa

93% THC | <1% THC | 2% CBG



Cannalope Kush x Magic Melon



Flavor: Melon, Skunk, Sweet with Earthy Honey and Gassy undertones

Aroma: Tropical and Musky

Feeling: Uplifting and Euphoric



Mutt Melon is our proprietary blend, modeled after Cannalope Kush x Magic Melon. Combining these strains creates a delightfully sweet melon flavor, accented by earthy, honey sweetness and gassy undertones. The aroma is tropical and musky, with a classic melon profile that consumers love!



Halara has committed to donating a portion of the profits from this cartridge to the Animal Humane Society. With each cartridge sold, we are able to provide a meal to an animal in shelter at the Humane Society!



There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight alternate cannabinoids in our products to provide you with a richer high.

This product is accurately formulated for consistency and quality. The high potency you want for that big hit, with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor.

Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time.

Paired with mindfully engineered hardware for the best oil preservation and flavor enhancement.



Distillate done right.



Recommended Voltage: 2.5-4V

