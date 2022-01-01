There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight the alternate cannabinoids present in the full cannabinoid spectrum. THCV, CBG, CBC feature prominently in our product lines and enhance your experience.



Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time. Our High THC products test at 90% THC and above, every time.



Potent, pure, smooth, consistent



Distillate done right.



This product is highly refined and accurately formulated for consistency and quality. Very High THC for a strong hit, and mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.



Focus on the full cannabinoid spectrum w/ alternate cannabinoids - not just THC. We go low on the terpenes for that smooth hit and highlight interesting blends vs. other companies that focus on one (1) strain.



Tropical Trip - Hybrid

○ Fruity, tropical, smooth



○ Perfect mix of tropical flavors you associate with sunsets and tropical drinks. A gentle blend of gassy and fruity flavors.



○ A cart that will remind you of vacation, paradise and relaxation.



○ Take a hit and take it easy.