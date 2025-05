WatermelonZ OG, Indica

90+% THC | <2% CBD | CBG

Inspired by Watermelon OG



Flavor: Mouthwatering watermelon sugar with ripe, refreshing watermelon, a hint of tangy zest, and a smooth, creamy finish. Bold, fruity flavor with an extra kick.



Bursting with the mouthwatering taste of sugary watermelon, WatermelonZ OG delivers a deliciously sweet and juicy flavor with every inhale. This vape captures the essence of summertime nostalgia—ripe, refreshing watermelon with a hint of tangy zest, balanced by a smooth, creamy finish. Perfect for those who love bold, fruity flavors with a little extra kick, it’s as tasty as it is potent.



Aroma: Tropical watermelon candies

Feeling: Relaxed and Euphoric



Top Terpenes: delta-limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Bisabolol

Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.



Recommended Voltage: 2.5-4V



