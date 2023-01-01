Amnesia Valley, sativa 7.1% Terps 68% THC | 3.8% CBG | Less than 1% CBD Earthy, Floral, Herbal Flavor: Fronts of Terrarium wood and earth, herbal and sweet undertones with a springtime floral finish. Aroma: Nature hike in the redwoods, fresh herbs and floral bouquets Feeling: Uplifting and Psychedelic Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene
Halara has committed to donate a portion of the profits from this cartridge towards the efforts of One Tree Planted. Through the purchase of each vape cartridge, one tree will be sponsored and will be planted in California by One Tree Planted.
100% strain specific live resin— minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine. Limited availability, rotating strains, get it before it sells out!
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.