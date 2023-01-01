Amnesia Valley, sativa

7.1% Terps

68% THC | 3.8% CBG | Less than 1% CBD

Earthy, Floral, Herbal

Flavor: Fronts of Terrarium wood and earth, herbal and sweet undertones with a springtime floral finish.

Aroma: Nature hike in the redwoods, fresh herbs and floral bouquets

Feeling: Uplifting and Psychedelic

Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol, delta-Limonene, alpha-Humulene



Halara has committed to donate a portion of the profits from this cartridge towards the efforts of One Tree Planted. Through the purchase of each vape cartridge, one tree will be sponsored and will be planted in California by One Tree Planted.



100% strain specific live resin— minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine. Limited availability, rotating strains, get it before it sells out!

