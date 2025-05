Durban Diesel, Sativa

3.6% Terps

80% THC | 2.6% CBG | Less than 1% CBD



Blueberry X Haze



Flavor: Citrus, Zest, Fuel

Aroma: Pepper and Zest

Feeling: Focused, creative

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin



Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.



These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!



Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.



Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!



Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V



