Earthday Cake, hybrid

(Lucid Blue x THC Bomb)

7% Terps

84% THC | 2% CBG | 0% CBD

87% Total Cannabinoids



Earthday Cake is our proprietary blend of Lucid Blue and THC Bomb. Combining these strains creates a delightfully sweet and earthy flavor with some funk on the backend. The aroma is sweet and floral, with notes of pine, nuts, and citrus.



We are excited to announce the release of Earthday Cake, a new addition to our charity limited release series. We have selected One Tree Planted, a 501 charity that focuses on reforestation, as the organization we will be partnering with for this product.



Halara has committed to donate a portion of the profits from this cartridge towards the efforts of One Tree Planted. Through the purchase of each vape cartridge, one tree will be planted by One Tree Planted.



Earthday Cake is packaged in our new, fully recyclable, sustainably sourced packaging.



1 tree will be planted with each cartridge sold!



Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain specific live resin



All of our cartridges use the ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.



These carts are an accurate representation of the flower the oil came from. Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. They are for connoisseurs who want the flower experience in a convenient format. Great for the connoisseur of weed. Single strain, entourage effect, weedy flavor. Fully ceramic cartridge, optimized



Our flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and is quick to sell out! Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.



