Forbidden Roses, hybrid

6.3% Terps

77% THC | 2.7% CBG | Less than 1% CBD



Forbidden Fruit x Roses



Flavor: Tangerine and grapefruit, sweet cherry pie, velvety rose with tropical mango and earthy skunk undertones

Aroma: Grandma's tangy resin infused cherry pie cooling in the window

Feeling: Relaxed, Joyful, Compassionate

Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, Terpinolene, alpha-Limonene



We are excited to announce the re-release of Forbidden Roses, as part of our charity limited release series. Once again, we have selected Sweetleaf Collective, a cannabis compassion program, as the organization we will be partnering with for this product.



Since 1996, the cannabis compassion program, Sweetleaf Collective, has helped low-income veterans, terminally ill patients, and people of color access free medical cannabis in California. Halara has committed to donate a portion of the profits from this cartridge towards the efforts of Sweetleaf Collective. Through the purchase each vape cartridge, you will be helping to provide access to a free gram of medical cannabis to a patient in need.



1 cart = 1 free gram for those in need!



Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin



Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.



These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!



Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.



Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!

Show more