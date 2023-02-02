About this product
Forbidden Roses, hybrid
6.3% Terps
77% THC | 2.7% CBG | Less than 1% CBD
Forbidden Fruit x Roses
Flavor: Tangerine and grapefruit, sweet cherry pie, velvety rose with tropical mango and earthy skunk undertones
Aroma: Grandma's tangy resin infused cherry pie cooling in the window
Feeling: Relaxed, Joyful, Compassionate
Top Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, Terpinolene, alpha-Limonene
We are excited to announce the re-release of Forbidden Roses, as part of our charity limited release series. Once again, we have selected Sweetleaf Collective, a cannabis compassion program, as the organization we will be partnering with for this product.
Since 1996, the cannabis compassion program, Sweetleaf Collective, has helped low-income veterans, terminally ill patients, and people of color access free medical cannabis in California. Halara has committed to donate a portion of the profits from this cartridge towards the efforts of Sweetleaf Collective. Through the purchase each vape cartridge, you will be helping to provide access to a free gram of medical cannabis to a patient in need.
1 cart = 1 free gram for those in need!
Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin
Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.
These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!
Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.
Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!
About this brand
Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy. The art of halara is one the most revered aspects of Greek life. Halara is nothing short of a lifestyle, meaning 'relaxed' and 'laid-back'. To us, Halara is the perfect manifesto for the cannabis
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.
State License(s)
CDPH-10004369
C11-0001298-LIC