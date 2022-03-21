About this product
6% Terps
82% THC | 2.4% CBG | 0% CBD
Grape, Berry, Violet
Flavor: Grape, Berry, Plum, violet fronts with skunk undertones
Aroma: Grape and floral spice
Feeling: Sleepy and relaxed
Top Terpenes: delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool
Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain-specific live resin
Halara Live Diamond Sauce cartridges use a ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.
These carts are an accurate representation of the flower that the oil came from. Great for connoisseurs who want the flavorful experience that flower can offer, in a convenient format. Like a dab in a cart!
Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.
Flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and are quick to sell out!
Recommended Voltage: 1.9-2.5V
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
Granddaddy Purple effects
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.